ROCKWOOD — A 56-year-old New Hampshire man died Sunday night after his snowmobile broke through ice at a treacherous spot on Moosehead Lake.

Steven K. Allard of South Hampton, N.H., and his wife, Tiffany, were returning to Rockwood Cottages on their snowmobiles at around 9 p.m. When the two arrived at shoreline where the trail meets the lake, Steven Allard looped toward the mouth of the Moose River when he broke through the ice.

Rockwood Fire and Rescue, using a rescue sled, followed Steven Allard’s snowmobile track to the bad ice where he broke through. At about 10:15 p.m. he was pulled from the water where he broke through several hundred yards from shore. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. He was taken to CA Dean Hospital in Greenville, where he was pronounced dead.

Maine Game Wardens and U.S. Border Patrol also responded to the area.

“Snowmobilers need to stay aware of their surroundings and understand that ice conditions can change quickly,” Sgt. Bill Chandler of the Maine Warden Service said in a press release. “This section of the lake, where the Moose River flows into Moosehead Lake, always has poor ice, and that is why there are marked trails on the lake so that snowmobilers can avoid the bad ice in the area.”

