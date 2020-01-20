SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The following local students for making the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Springfield College.

Christa Carr, of Pittsfield, is studying athletic training.

Orion Seraph, of Gardiner, is studying health science and pre-physical therapy.

Lilyan Foster, of Waterville, is studying recreation management.

Criteria for selection to the dean’s list requires that the student must have a minimum semester grade point average of 3.500 for the semester.

