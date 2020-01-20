SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The following local students for making the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Springfield College.

Christa Carr, of Pittsfield, is studying athletic training.

Orion Seraph, of Gardiner, is studying health science and pre-physical therapy.

Lilyan Foster, of Waterville, is studying recreation management.

Criteria for selection to the dean’s list requires that the student must have a minimum semester grade point average of 3.500 for the semester.

filed under:
college news, gardiner maine, pittsfield maine, school news, waterville maine

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles