When the sun rose Tuesday morning, it was very cold in southern Maine and a perfect morning to see sea smoke.

Sea smoke is the fog that forms when very cold air, usually below 10 degrees, moves over warmer seawater. It causes the water to evaporate and produce steam. (The fog we usually see comes when warm air becomes saturated with moisture and moves over a cold surface.)

The appearance of sea smoke is a cause for celebration for photographers.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles