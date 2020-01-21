WILTON — The Wilton Board of Selectpersons voted Tuesday night to make changes to the town’s parking and traffic ordinance that limit truck traffic on some roads and loosen parking restrictions — under certain circumstances — on Main Street.

The board also increased fines for violating certain parking regulations.

Parking on Main Street, from the bridge by Prospect Street to the Goodspeed Bridge, will continue to be limited to three hours between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The board voted, however, to include exceptions for food trucks, contractors and other special considerations, to be approved by the code enforcement officer or that person’s designee.

Exceptions will also need to be coordinated with the Police Department.

Selectpersons also voted to include Preston Street, Gilbert Street North and Walker Hill Road, from Route 2 to Lake Road, in the list of roads where through traffic by commercial trucks is prohibited.

Vehicles with a gross weight of 10,000 pounds or more continue to be prohibited on Lake Road, from Main Street to Route 2.

The ordinance includes an exception for vehicles making deliveries to or being used to perform services at neighborhood properties, maintaining the road and utilities or responding to emergencies.

At the suggestion of Selectperson Tiffany Maiuri, the fines were increased from $50 to $100 for parking within 10 feet of a fire hydrant and unauthorized parking in a handicap area.

In other matters, the board awarded an engineering and landscaping design contract to Sevee & Maher Engineers of Cumberland Center for a retaining wall project at Wilson Lake.

The $43,500 contract includes plan development, design and oversight of construction to fix a failing rock wall on the shore of the lake.

