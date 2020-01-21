When the Gardiner City Council meets this week, it will consider whether to share the cost of fixing a failing retaining wall on Brunswick Avenue, which is also Route 201.

At the same time, council members will consider sharing the cost of maintaining Brunswick Avenue, up the hill from where it starts at Water Street to the Gardiner Common, with the Maine Department of Transportation with a mill-and-fill project.

The retaining wall, which is in the right-of-way of Route 201, is a granite block wall that sits adjacent to the sidewalk at 17 Brunswick Ave. The building on the property is a two-story former home that has been converted to professional offices. It sits on a small rise above street level.

Tony LaPlante, Gardiner’s public works director, said the retaining wall started to cave in during a rainstorm in October.

“We had a slippage of some granite,” he said.

LaPlante said the wall started to fail after heavy rainfall in October. From the city’s point of view, he said, he would like to see it fixed sooner rather than later to avoid a complete failure; ideally, it would be this year.

The cost to the city for both projects would be $175,000 and paid for by issuing a bond in that amount to be paid back over three years at 3.25% interest.

Gardiner elected officials are also expected to:

• Hear a presentation on the city audit from Runyon, Kersteen, Oulette;

• Hear a presentation from Ingrid Stanchfield about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kennebec Valley;

• Hear a presentation from Hoyle Tanner on the major equipment upgrade at the waste water treatment plant;

• Consider accepting criminal forfeiture funds from the Kennebec County District Attorney’s office;

• Discuss the city’s policy on surplus equipment;

• Consider approving a request from the Blind Pig to extend its outdoor use to include winter months;

• Consider approving a Community Enterprise Program letter of intent for a facade and streetscape grant;

• Consider naming a private road off Stonewall Lane Camdens Lane;

• Consider making appointments of applicants to various city boards and commissions;

• Consider accepting the minutes of the Jan. 8 meeting.

The Gardiner City Council meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the City Council chamber at 6 Church St.

