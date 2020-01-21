WEST GARDINER — Grace Christian Academy has announced the following students were named to its second-quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
Grade 12 — High honors: Ashlyn Fleming.
Grade 10 — High honors: Victoria Inglis.
Honors: Logan Dancer.
Grade 9 — Honors: Logan Fleming.
Grade 8 — Honors: Emma Libby.
Grade 7 — Highest honors: Landon Morrison.
Grade 6 — Honors: Gavin Inglis.
