NORTH ANSON — Luke Carey had 20 points and 12 assists to lead Carrabec past Wiscasset 84-55 in Mountain Valley Conference boys basketball action Tuesday.

Bryson Boston and Danny Handley added 16 points apiece for Carrabec (2-13) while Hunter Tewksbury chipped in 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Wiscasset (0-12) was led by Billy Pinkham with 22 points and Brett Osmond with 16.

OAK HILL 64, MONMOUTH 51: The Raiders started the game on an 11-0 run and didn’t let up or let the Mustangs get back into the game in Wales.

Oak Hill (6-8) had a balanced attacked paced by Jackson Arbour and Alex Fournier, who scored 11 points apiece. Justin Aldridge and D’Andre Daniels each added nine.

Monmouth’s (8-5) Brock Bates and Gabe Martin led all scorers with 17 points each.

TEMPLE 51, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 36: Marko Ajvaz had 14 points, six rebounds, and five steals to help Temple Academy take the Class D win in Waterville.

Jumpei Sakaguchi had 12 points and five steals for the Bereans (7-6). Caleb Vega led Seacoast (3-8) with eight points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 39, TEMPLE 21: Ellie Leech scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Guardians to the Class D win in Waterville.

Breckyn Winship added 10 points for Seacoast (7-2).

Hannah Hubbard led Temple (6-7) with 11 points while Ella Baker chipped in six.

