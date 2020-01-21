NORTH ANSON — Luke Carey had 20 points and 12 assists to lead Carrabec past Wiscasset 84-55 in Mountain Valley Conference boys basketball action Tuesday.
Bryson Boston and Danny Handley added 16 points apiece for Carrabec (2-13) while Hunter Tewksbury chipped in 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Wiscasset (0-12) was led by Billy Pinkham with 22 points and Brett Osmond with 16.
OAK HILL 64, MONMOUTH 51: The Raiders started the game on an 11-0 run and didn’t let up or let the Mustangs get back into the game in Wales.
Oak Hill (6-8) had a balanced attacked paced by Jackson Arbour and Alex Fournier, who scored 11 points apiece. Justin Aldridge and D’Andre Daniels each added nine.
Monmouth’s (8-5) Brock Bates and Gabe Martin led all scorers with 17 points each.
TEMPLE 51, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 36: Marko Ajvaz had 14 points, six rebounds, and five steals to help Temple Academy take the Class D win in Waterville.
Jumpei Sakaguchi had 12 points and five steals for the Bereans (7-6). Caleb Vega led Seacoast (3-8) with eight points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 39, TEMPLE 21: Ellie Leech scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Guardians to the Class D win in Waterville.
Breckyn Winship added 10 points for Seacoast (7-2).
Hannah Hubbard led Temple (6-7) with 11 points while Ella Baker chipped in six.
