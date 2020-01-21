WATERVILLE – Florence Elizabeth Plisga of Waterville, Maine, passed away on Jan. 13, 2020, at Redington Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan, Maine, after a brief illness. Born on May 29, 1922, she was the daughter of Albert and Grace Lachance. She attended schools in Waterville, Maine and then married the love of her life, Stanley Plisga Sr. They spent 58 years together before he died in 2001.She was a wife, mother and homemaker while working many years as a crossing guard for the elementary school near her home in Waterville. She enjoyed having children around, especially children in the neighborhood. She was affectionately known as “Ma” to all that knew her, young and old alike.She had many hobbies, loved to travel, and spent her retirement years living in Venice, Florida in the fall and winter and on Salmon Lake in Belgrade the remainder of the year. She loved having the children and grandchildren come to visit in Florida. She and Stanley made many trips to Disney and to the beach hunting for shark teeth when family was there. She is survived by her three children, son, Stanley Plisga Jr. and wife, Barbara, of Eddington, daughter, Sheila Maxwell and husband, Ron, of Winslow, and daughter, Donna Plisga and husband, Anthony Lee, of Alaska . She is also survived by grandchildren, Kirk Lewis and Stephanie Stewart and husband, Bryan, of Alaska, Nathan Lewis of Oregon, Trisha Souviney and husband Nick of Winslow, Jason Maxwell and wife, Karrianne, of South Portland and great-grandchildren, Aubree Stewart of Alaska, Cooper Blakley, Bethanny Blakley, Nixon Souviney and Jaclyn Souviney all of Winslow, special friend Cindy Clapperton and several nieces and nephews.She was also predeceased by her parents, her brother, Albert Jr., and her sister, Marion.Funeral and burial will take place in the spring with date, time and location announced closer to the date.A service of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Waterville, Maine 04901 www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com

