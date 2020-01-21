WAYNE – Blanche M. Fyler, 84, a resident of Wayne, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was born on July 31, 1935, in Newark, New Jersey, the daughter of Henry Murphy and Marie (Gulli) Murphy. She married Richard O. Fyler Sr. on May 7, 1951 in Silver Springs, Maryland; they shared a wonderful life together for 43 years. He passed away on July 6, 1994. Blanche was a housewife all of her life, and she enjoyed taking care of her family. She had worked in the cafeteria at the Sykesville Middle School in Maryland and was known as one of the “Sticky Bun Ladies”. In Wayne, she owned and operated the Pumpkin Patch Day Care Center where she cared for many of Wayne‘s children. Blanche generously volunteered her time to the R.C.A.M., Meals on Wheels, the Cohen Center and the Ladd Recreation Center. She was a proud recipient of the Helen Hicks Healy Memorial Award for her devotion in helping others. She also belonged to quilting and hiking clubs. She is survived by her daughter, Carol C. Steck and husband Henry of Wayne, three sons; Richard O. Fyler Jr., of Waterville, Charles E Fyler and his wife Linda of Winthrop, Robert A. Fyler and his wife Linda Gatti-Fyler of Wayne, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, four brothers; Michael Murphy, Henry Murphy and his wife Leslie, Kevin Murphy all of Delaware, Stephen Murphy and his wife Lynn of Pennsylvania, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Richard O. Fyler, Sr. Messages of condolence may be made to: www: finleyfuneralhome.com to view pictures click this link: https://photos.app.goo.gl/pBJY155UXfEQucXW8 Memorial service will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Wayne Community United Methodist Church, 22 Old Winthrop Road, Wayne, Maine 04284. Visiting hours will be from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine. Interment will be on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Old Buckingham Cemetery, 16 Cricket Lane, Glastonbury, Conn., 06033

