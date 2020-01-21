WINSLOW – Kenneth J Ouellette, 77, of Winslow passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Inland Hospital after a brief illness with his loving family by his side. He was born in Eagle Lake on Oct 24, 1942, the son of the late Roderick and Margaret (Dube) Ouellette.He served his country in the Air Force and the Army National Guard. He worked at the New England telephone Company for over 20 years. In his spare time he enjoyed reading, hunting and fishing with Dwayne Rioux and Marcel Sirios, playing horseshoes, going to the movies, and spending time with his family. He also loved playing cribbage with his daughter Robin and son Steve and looked forward to summer outings.He is survived by his wife of 54 years Donna Ouellette of Winslow; his sons Steven Ouellette and wife Rebecca of Oakland, Marc Ouellette of Winslow, daughters Robin Bard and husband Jim of Oakland, Heather York and companion Jeff Wheeler of Bangor; five grandchildren Cody Ouellette, Austin Bard, Aaron Bard, Myriah Palow, Devin Palow; his brothers George Ouellette of Winslow, Edward Ouellette and wife Pearl of Waterville, his sisters Beatrice Dubois and husband Carlton of Florida, Norma Robinson and husband Dana of Eagle Lake, Rachel Parent and husband Richard of Connecticut, Marguerite Rutherford of Indiana, Gloria Ouellette of Fort Kent; as well as many very close cousins many of which he considered his brothers and sisters, Lena Sirois, Lori Day, Anita Dunn, Rella Poulin, Daniel Toussaint, Donald Toussaint, Norman Toussaint, and the late Ronald Toussaint and Bertha Toussaint. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.We would like to thank Hospice and Inland Hospital for their guidance, compassion, and kindness.A celebration of Kenni’s life will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at the VFW on Water St in Waterville.

