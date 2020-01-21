AUGUSTA – Lorraine C. Paré, 91, died Friday, January 17, 2020 at her home following a brief illness. She was born Lorraine C. Labbé on June 28, 1928 in Augusta, Maine, a daughter of the late Omer A. and Marie Ange (Labbé) Labbé.Mrs. Paré attended Augusta schools. In 1951, while living at her parents’ home in Augusta, she met Paul E. Paré, a dairy farmer from Vassalboro who sold and delivered butter and eggs to Augusta customers, including the Labbé family. On June 24, 1952, she married Paul, with whom she spent over 67 years of a wonderful marriage. She was a homemaker for most of her life, raising four children with her husband. Mrs. Paré was a parishioner of St. Michael Parish at St. Augustine Catholic Church her entire life.Mrs. Paré was predeceased by a son, Norman Paré; her three brothers, Gerard, Donald and Raymond Labbé; and her three sisters, Jeanne Pineau, Yvette Samson and Jeannine Ayotte.She is survived by her husband Paul of Augusta; her daughter Anne M. Paré of Augusta; her son Paul E. Paré, Jr. and daughter-in-law Bev of Dixmont; her daughter Rita J. Paré-Peters of Waterville; grandchildren Shane Paré of Houston, Texas, Jak Peters of Waterville, Chrissy Paré of Miami, Florida, and Nick Paré and his wife Alison and their daughters Addy and Izzy of Topsham; brother-in-law Bert Ayotte; sisters-in-law Rita Glidden and Jeannine Paré; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of MaineGeneral HomeCare and Hospice, especially “Gil” Gilpatrick, and the nurses and staff of the MaineGeneral Anticoagulation Clinic for their care, kindness and support during her illness.At her request, there will be no public visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 3, at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Northern Avenue, Augusta. Burial will be in the spring in Holy Family Cemetery, Townsend Road, Augusta.Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine.Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.Those who desire may make donations in Lorraine’s memory to MaineGeneral HomeCare and Hospice,P.O. Box 828Waterville, Maine 04903

