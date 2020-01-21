SKOWHEGAN – SKOWHEGAN – Maxine (Bryant) Cross passed away in the comfort of her home on Jan. 11, 2020. She was surrounded by her daughter Christina C, son-in-law Brandon W,, granddaughter Alison S,, grandson-in-law Ethan S,, family friend Lindsay C, and S/O Kelvin F. Maxine was the daughter of Priscilla and Leon.

She is survived by her three daughters: Daphine, Cheryl, and Christina; three granddaughters, Ashley, Alison, and Abby; and one great-granddaughter: Zoie, all of whom she loved dearly and were the light of her life. Maxine is also survived by many brothers and sisters, Nancy, Sandra, Belinda, Susan, Judy, Cheryl, Merton, and James.

It was Maxine’s wish to be respectfully cremated. After life care provided by Aable Cremation Service LLC of Waterville, Maine.

