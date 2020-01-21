JUPITER, Fla. – Sandra (Massey) Walters passed away in Jupiter on Dec. 31, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on March 31, 1954, in Hartford, Conn., the daughter of Bernadette and John (Steve) Massey. As a child her family returned to Waterville, Maine, where Sandy was raised, and she graduated from Waterville High School in 1972. After high school she attended the Carnegie Institute of Medical Technology in Boston, and worked as a medical lab technician, first at Inland Hospital, then in Palm Beach, Florida. Sandy worked the majority of her professional life in the Palm Beach area, working for Dr. Mark Stein, and Allergy Associates of the Palm Beaches for a total of 32 years. She was earnest in her work, and took pleasure in being part of a team which strives to improve people’s lives. Sandy was a loving and devoted single mother, raising her son, Matthew, alone since infancy, first living in Palm Beach Gardens, then Jupiter, Florida. She will forever be remembered for her broad, bright smile, and her dry sense of humor. She was devoted to spending time with her family, and visited Maine every summer to spend time with her parents and extended family. Sandy was predeceased by her father, John (Steve) Massey, and her brother, Stephen Massey. She is survived by her son, Matthew, of Jupiter, Fla.; her mother, Bernadette Massey of Winslow, Maine; her brother, Scott Massey and sister-in-law Brigitte of Waterville, Maine; nieces, Amy and Christina Massey, Lauren Massey, Katy (Massey) DeBlois, and nephew, John Massey; her aunt, Anita Mathieu and aunt, Pat Massey; sister-in-law, Claudette Massey, and many cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated later this spring in Waterville, Maine, with date and details to be announced.

