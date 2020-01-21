SKOWHEGAN – It is with great sadness that we announce the untimely death of our mother Sylvia H Thistle. Born in New Britain, Conn. she was the daughter of Ruth (Perkins) and Frederick Fay Ham. Sylvia grew up in Norridgewock and spent her adult life teaching English and Social Studies at the Skowhegan Area Middle School. She loved teaching and always said “if you have to work, teaching is the best job”. She would refer to it as “shaping young minds” and had a great way of making learning fun.Sylvia enjoyed time with her grandchildren, travelling, playing cards with her sister and brother in law, golfing and walking Dawson in the neighborhood. She enjoyed trips to the coast and daily life with Newell. She recently travelled with the family to Florida to enjoy the warm weather and beach life. She took every opportunity to golf regardless of conditions. Sylvia was the most fashionable person in our family and never turned down a shopping trip and generously shared the results with all of us – the “Closet of Sylvia” was always open.Her family and friends looked forward to her cream puffs and both grandchildren enjoyed afterschool popcorn drowning in butter with a game of dominoes.She was predeceased by her husband John and parents Fay and Ruth. She is survived by her partner Newell Graf, children Christopher Finnemore and wife Mary; daughter Heather Finnemore Johnson and husband Jeff; and grandchildren Sarah Finnemore and John Johnson; sister Susan Adams and husband Lawrence; brother Stephen Ham; many life-long friends especially Bev Fitzsimmons, Ron LaFratta and Judy Enright; and beloved nieces and nephews.There will be a Celebration of Life on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. at the Federated Church, 13 Island Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Per her wishes, after the Celebration of Life there will be a cocktail reception at the Heritage House, Madison Avenue, Skowhegan, Maine. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Sylvia’s memory to:

The John and Sylvia Finnemore Scholarship Fund

Skowhegan Area High School

c/o Jane Bigelow

61 Academy Circle

Skowhegan, ME 04976

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous