AUGUSTA – Theresa H. Brunelle, 83, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born in Augusta, Maine, on Sept. 3, 1936, the daughter of Donat Caron and Medora (Gosselin) Caron.

Mrs. Brunelle was a graduate of St. Augustine School and Cony High School. She was a communicant of St. Augustine Church.

For over 30 years, Mrs. Brunelle worked at the Augusta School Department where she was fondly called “my lunch lady” by thousands of students she served over the years. Following her retirement, she continued serving meals for several years as she volunteered at the Cohen Center for the Meals on Wheels program.

Theresa was devoted to her large family who will miss her beyond words. She was a woman of many talents. Her pies and homemade bread were second to none, and she blessed her family with the many meals she cooked; the clothes she sewed and repaired; her beautiful knitting and crocheting; as well as many handmade crafts. She also enjoyed reading, traveling, and spending time at her family camp in Rangeley, Maine.

Mrs. Brunelle was predeceased by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law, Jeannine and John Bard of Waterville; sister-in-law, Lorraine Teed of Phoenix, Arizona; and most recently, her daughter, Rachel J. Lajoie of Augusta.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Laurier (Joe) Brunelle of Augusta, Maine; her sons: Michael Brunelle and his wife Rachel of Chelsea, Maine, Paul Brunelle and his wife Sandi of Pittston, Maine and David Brunelle and his wife Lori of Chelsea, Maine; son-in-law, Gary Lajoie of Augusta, Maine; six grandchildren: Angela, Kevin, Lance, Renee, Kimberly and Joseph; 13 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Dot and Paul Busque of Augusta, Maine; brother-in-law Cecil Teed of Phoenix, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may visit from 6-8 p.m., on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Augusta, Maine. Burial will be in the spring.

Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa’s memory may be made to: Memorials Processing; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous