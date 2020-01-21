WAYNE — A Wayne woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Pond Road Saturday afternoon.

Kennebec County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Read said Blanche Fyler, 84, was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident in which her 2008 Kia Rio struck a 2013 Hyundai Tuscon. The people inside the Hyundai, James and Catherine Thompson, were taken to Central Maine Medical Center with “severe injuries” but are expected to recover, according to a press release from Read.

He said deputies, Wayne Fire Department and Winthrop Ambulance responded to a report of a head-on accident at 12:04 p.m. Saturday.

Read said the accident is still under investigation, but snow-covered roads may have been a contributing factor in the accident.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: