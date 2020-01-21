When I became a nurse in 2005, I was taught to tell patients, “As long as you take narcotics as prescribed, you won’t become addicted.” This was a lie from the pharmaceutical industry. Some of my patients’ substance use disorder originated with prescribed narcotics following a cesarean. The industry responsible for the opioid epidemic, knowingly causing death with Vioxx, raising epi-pen prices, and admitting their obligation to shareholders, not patients, is the very same industry behind a new law eliminating religious and philosophical exemptions to vaccines for schoolchildren.
Given their track record of 8,000 medications being recalled from 2013 to 2018, do you want the pharmaceutical industry mandating a liability-free product (manufacturers cannot be sued for vaccine injuries/deaths) that is neither 100% safe nor 100% effective? Do you want the biggest lobbyists in the country and the largest financial contributors to politicians making your medical decisions?
The removal of religious and philosophical exemptions applies to missing even one required vaccine for all schools (public, private, religious), preschool through graduate school, even online, and certain places of employment. Proponents would have you believe this is about “safe schools.” But Maine has an excellent school vaccination rate of approximately 95%.
In an ironic twist, the medically fragile children this law claims to protect are the very children at risk. Many rely on the philosophical exemption because medical ones are rarely issued.
I’m a vaccinated nurse whose children have received a combined 85 vaccine doses. This is not about vaccines. This is about having the right to decide what goes into your body. It’s about informed consent, a pillar of medical ethics that includes the right to make medical decisions without coercion. Using education or employment as a bargaining chip is coercion. This is about medical freedom vs. medical tyranny. Yes on 1.
Karen Harrington
Clinton
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Jan. 21
-
Letters to the Editor
New Maine plan doesn’t go far enough to protect right whales
-
Letters to the Editor
For safety, walk on the left side
-
Business
Over a half-million guests stayed at Maine Airbnb rentals in 2019
-
Local & State
Electric school buses latest stop on Maine’s climate-change journey
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.