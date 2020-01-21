York County Sheriff’s deputies charged a 19-year-old man from Limerick with burglary and other charges after they say he cut a hole in the side of a building used for growing marijuana last week.

Police and game wardens responded to a call for a burglary in progress Jan. 17 at a building on Wakefield Road in Newfield about 5 p.m., where the owner of the building reported that he could see from live surveillance footage that someone wearing a mask was breaking into the building, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The building had no marijuana plants in it at the time, but contained equipment.

Deputies and game wardens in the area responded and set up a perimeter. One deputy noticed a pickup truck parked nearby on Wakefield road and they waited by the vehicle to see if it belonged to someone involved in the burglary.

Police say they encountered Joseph Dandreo walking toward the truck from the woods in a direction that led from the business that was burglarized.

Dandreo was charged with burglary, violating conditions of release, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

Dandreo was held until Tuesday, when he made a first appearance in court, where he was ordered held on $500 bail.

