More than 3,000 Central Maine Power customers in Freeport and surrounding towns abruptly lost power Tuesday afternoon for about three hours.
The outage started just before 2 p.m., and power was restored before 5 p.m. CMP spokeswoman Catharine Hartnett said the power failure was caused by a connection point between two circuits that burned out at a nearby power substation.
“The outage lasted just under three hours while repairs were made,” she said.
Freeport was the epicenter of the outage, with nearly 2,900 customers without power, over half the town’s power users. Other nearby communities affected were Durham, Brunswick and Pownal.
