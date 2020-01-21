Portland police have charged two men following a confrontation early Tuesday morning on Boyd Street that resulted in multiple shots fired but no injuries, police say.

Police charged Ahmed Mahdi, 41, with reckless conduct with a firearm, said Portland Police Lt. Robert Martin.

An officer was nearby on Cumberland Avenue just before 1 a.m. Tuesday when he heard gunshots and headed toward Boyd Street, where the officer stopped a vehicle leaving the area with multiple people inside, police said.

During the stop, the officer noticed Mahdi, who was not in the vehicle, walking up the street with a handgun in plain view. While dealing with four or five people inside the stopped vehicle, the officer ordered Mahdi to drop his weapon. Mahdi complied and was taken into custody without incident.

In the vehicle was another man, Abdihamit A. Ali, 20, who was charged with trespassing and violating conditions of bail.

Martin commended the responding officer for de-escalating the encounter with Mahdi while dealing with the four or five people in the vehicle, who were being uncooperative, Martin said.

Ali is being held at Cumberland County Jail in lieu of $200 bail. Mahdi was booked at the jail, but was released on bail. Ali is expected to appear in court Wednesday if he does not make bail.

