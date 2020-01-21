Grassroots crossover sensation We Banjo 3 will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Aura, 121 Center St. in Portland.

Debuting in the U.S. in 2012, the band has since emerged as fast-rising touring darlings in the country that two of the members now call home. The Galway, Ireland, and Nashville-based quartet — comprised of two sets of brothers, Enda and Fergal Scahill and Martin and David Howley — continually push musical boundaries while maintaining an un-wavering devotion to the essential audience experience.

The band seamlessly converge the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft to create a truly unique and gratifying signature sound. Brilliantly commanded instruments — banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and percussion — effortlessly elevate lead singer David Howley’s propulsive voice. Live on stage, their songs carry the listener along until, at the perfect moment, the band crescendos into catchy choruses with pitch perfect harmonies.

We Banjo 3 released their 6th CD, “Roots To Rise Live,” in July of 2019 in conjunction of the band’s summer and fall 2019 U.S. tours. Recorded at The Ark in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the CD features a mix of original material, traditional compositions, select cover songs, and two previously unreleased tunes.

Tickets cost $15-$30 in advance or online at Ticketmaster.com.

For more information call 772-8274 or visit auramaine.com.

