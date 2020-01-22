The Chocolate Church Arts Center will present Blue Fuse at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the center at 804 Washington St. in Bath.

The Maine-based quartet of virtuosic musicians performs unmistakable “hot club” or “gypsy” jazz in the style of guitar legend Django Reinhardt, made popular in Paris in the 1930s and 1940s.

The group is composed of guitarists Adam Yeager and Craig Hensley, accordion player and vocalist Sonja Florman, and bassist and vocalist Craig Hensley.

Together, Blue Fuse performs classic and contemporary tunes, and mixes in Latin beats and unexpected renditions of wide-ranging material. A dance floor will be made available for those inclined to dance.

Tickets cost $12 advance or $15 at the door.

For tickets or more information, visit www.chocolatechurcharts.org or call 442-8455.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: