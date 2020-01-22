SKOWHEGAN — Two of the five individuals who were arrested on drug charges in December have been indicted by district attorney’s office.

On Dec. 17, 2019, two search warrants were served at two apartments at Indian Ridge Apartments in Skowhegan as part of a criminal investigation after the Skowhegan Police Department received complaints about narcotics trafficking at the apartments.

Five were arrested at the scene. Of the five, Schiavone Morton, 37, of New York, New York, and Kacey Davis, 33, of Skowhegan were indicted.

Both are being charged with one count of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and one count of criminal forfeiture.

Maine State Police officers recovered more than 15 grams of crack cocaine, 6 grams of heroin and $5,700 in cash at the scene.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but an indication that there is enough evidence to move forward with a trial.

Other indictments handed up Friday included cases involving drug offenses, operating under the influence and assault.

• Robert Lacombe, 36, of Waldoboro, charged with one count of aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, one count of criminal operating under the influence, one count of driving to endanger and one count of endangering the welfare of a child Sept. 29.

• Christopher Allmendinger, 42, of Solon, charged with one count of eluding an officer, one count refusing to submit to arrest, one count of criminal operating under the influence, one count criminal speeding and one count of violating conditions of release Oct. 20.

• Judith Pereyra, 23, of Lewiston, charged with one count of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs Sept. 21.

• Jason Givhan, 30, of Brooklyn, New York, charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and five counts of criminal forfeiture Nov. 22.

• Billie Jo Doane, 46, of Cornville, charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, one count of violating conditions of release, one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and five counts of criminal forfeiture Nov. 22.

• Christopher Hardison, 36, of Fairfield, charged with one count of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, one count domestic violence assault, one count criminal mischief and one count of improper contact with a victim Dec. 24.

• Lynn Deveau, 46, of Waterville, charged with one count of domestic violence assault Oct. 24.

• John William Bates, 44, of Winslow, charged with one count criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, one count refusing to submit to arrest, one count of assault and one count of disorderly conduct Sept. 7.

• Jason Keaten, 40, of Skowhegan, charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, one count of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and two counts of criminal forfeiture Sept. 11.

• Nicole Bowden, 47, of Cambridge, charged with one count of terrorizing, one count of criminal mischief and one count of domestic violence terrorizing Nov. 18; charged with one count of violating conditions of release Nov. 30.

