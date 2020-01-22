DULUTH, Minn. — Gwinna Remillard, of Vassalboro, has been named to the 2019 fall dean’s list at The College of St. Scholastica.

Dean’s list members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale.

Augusta and Waterville news

