SKOWHEGAN — The Harlem Wizards will take on a team of School Administrative District 54 teachers, principals and community leaders at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Skowhegan Area High School, at 61 Academy Circle. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Harlem Wizards.

Before the game, any child or teen with a Wizards jersey can warm-up with the visiting team. The experience at a Wizards game is the community, the school coming together for a night of good, pure fun and excitement and it’s a fundraiser.

The event will feature a variety of interactive extras to complement the Wizards’ demonstration of hoops artistry: Pregame “Wiz Kids” warm-up, contests, comedy, slam dunks, audience participation, merchandise giveaways, and more. The game will conclude with the Wizards’ signature dance celebration.

“We are delighted to host the Wizards,” said Denise LeBlanc, Skowhegan Parks & Recreation director, according to the release. “They are superb showmen who deliver fantastic all-ages entertainment for a great cause.”

Founded in 1962, the Wizards have played more than 15,000 games throughout the U.S. that have raised more than $25 million for schools and charitable causes. The Wizards have also played in more than 25 foreign countries on six continents.

Tickets will cost $15 in advance, $18 at the door, $20 reserved seating, or $35 for Courtside Plus.

Courtside Plus ticket holders receive first-row seating and meet privately with some of the Wizard players before the game for a meet and greet.

For tickets, or more information, visit harlemwizards.com, or call the Skowhegan Parks & Recreation Department at 474-6901.

