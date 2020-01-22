JACKMAN — Maine’s big game hunting seasons are months away, but the state is starting the process of accepting applications for the moose hunt.

The Maine moose hunt typically draws tens of thousands of applicants for a couple thousand permits. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife intends to open the application process for this year’s hunt in late January or early February.

The state will take the applications until the end of the day on May 14. Maine no longer accepts paper applications, and all of the applying takes place online.

The Maine moose populations face numerous threats, including parasites and warming temperatures. However, the state boosted the number of moose permit applications last year from 2,500 to 2,820.

The hunt takes place every fall and is preceded by a moose festival and lottery. This year’s lottery is scheduled for June 13 in Jackman.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
jackman maine

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles