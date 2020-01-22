AMES, Iowa — Talia Nicole Jorgensen, of Augusta, has been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Iowa State University.

Jorgensen is a freshman pre-athletic training major.

Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

