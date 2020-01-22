SKOWHEGAN – David A. Knowles, 59, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. David was born, raised, educated and resided in Skowhegan. He was a beloved husband, son, father, brother and friend.

David was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and the Legion Riders; he was also a member of the Federated Church. David enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycles and music but he got his greatest joy from spending time with his family and faithful friend Griffin. He was a man with a big heart and a kind soul, all that knew David loved him, and he kept his kind caring spirit throughout his journey. David was employed by Whittemore and Sons, assembling and repairing equipment. He enjoyed his work and often said everyone there was like family to him.

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Andrea Knowles of Shawmut; son, Derek Knowles of Skowhegan, daughter, Nicole and husband Michael Ledger of Norridgewock, daughter, Nena Knowles of Skowhegan, son, Jesse Strout of Skowhegan, daughter, Danica Strout of Madison, son-in-law, Harry Weeks of Canaan; mother, Roberta H. Knowles of Skowhegan; brother, Robert R. Knowles of Skowhegan, sister, Carol and husband Alex Bialey of New York. David had one great-grandchild; and numerous grandchildren; nieces and nephews; special friends, Paul Bubier of Skowhegan and Vincent and Terri Davis of North Carolina.

David was predeceased by his father, Royce A. Knowles; his daughter, Desiree Strout; and his grandson, Gage Weeks.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of David’s life on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Skowhegan American Legion. A graveside service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in David’s name to the

Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care

P.O. Box 828

Waterville, ME 04901

