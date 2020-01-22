NEW GLOUCESTER – Jane F. Wallace, 58, of New Gloucester, died Sunday Jan. 19, 2020 at home after a brief illness.

She was born in Gardiner, on April 17, 1961 the daughter of Robert and Etta (Morgan) Wallace.

Jane was disabled at birth and had a very lovable and pleasant personality. Jane lived at home until she was 6 years old, then became a resident at Pineland and lived there until the mid 1970s. She then moved in with the Frechette family and lived with them until her death. They lovingly included her in all of their family functions and vacations including a trip to Walt Disney World.

She is predeceased by her parents; and a sister, Katherine Hyde.

Jane is survived by her brother, Robert P. Wallace Jr. of Gardiner, a sister, Elaine Commeau of Brewer; caretakers, Leah Frechette and husband Don of New Gloucester, their children Aimee Knope and Derric Frechette, who were her extended family; and several nieces and a nephew.

A Ginnaz Incense Ceremony / wake will be held on Friday Jan. 24 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. A spring burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Gardiner. A celebration of Jane’s life will follow the wake at the family’s home.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine.

