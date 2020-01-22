AUGUSTA – Jerry I. Thacker, 84, of Augusta, died peacefully Thursday Jan. 16, 2020 at his home. He was born in Waynesboro, Va.. on Oct. 15, 1935 the son of Ishmael and Mary (Baker) Thacker. Jerry worked as a contractor/carpenter his entire life with a solid, strong work ethic. He built everything from entire homes to dog houses for his clients. Prior to that he served in the Navy and the National Guard and was honorably discharged. He was an avid hunter and loved fishing. He also loved wood working, often making and whittling incredible items and projects. Through the years, he met his family from Virginia in Cape Cod, and they shared many great times and good laughs. He was a very much-loved man with many friends and took any commitment seriously and always followed through. He is predeceased by his parents; wife, Carlene; and a brother, Charles Wayne Thacker. Jerry is survived by his daughter, Melanie Thacker of Augusta; a brother Ronald Thacker, a sister, Donna Kay Summers, both of Virginia; also many nieces, nephews and cousins. A committal service with full military honors will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m., at the chapel of Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

