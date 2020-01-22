AUGUSTA – Lorena R. Delile, 87, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Maine General Hospital in Augusta.

Lorena was born on Sept. 15, 1932 in Madison, a daughter of Tuffille and Rosie (Belanger) Pomelow. She was educated in the local schools and graduated from Madison High School, class of 1952.

She met and married the love of her life, Thomas G. Delile on June 11, 1955, they made their life in Madison, raising three children. She was employed as a stitcher at Norwalk Shoe for over 20 years and later worked at Eastland Woolen Mill and Laurel Plastics until her retirement.

Lorena was a communicant of Saint Sebastian Church and was member of the Daughters of Isabella. She worked hard all of her life and always kept busy. For all of the things she has done, she will be best remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and good friend.

She had a love for traveling, trips to Old Orchard Beach, Florida or on a cruise. She enjoyed her gardens, family gatherings, holiday dinners and spending time with her family.

She was predeceased by her parents; by her three brothers, Raymond, Lawrence and Arthur Pomelow and a sister, Melena Pomelow.

Lorena is survived by her husband of 65 years, Thomas Delile of Madison; by her children, Rose Page and her husband Duane of Old Town, Alan Delile and his wife Roxann of Norridgewock and Christine Corson and her husband Kenneth, also of Norridgewock. She leaves behind six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Melvina Kandupa; several nieces and nephews; and her loving dog, Precious.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Giberson Funeral Home, 40 Maple Street in Madison. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Sebastian Church, Main Street in Madison. A graveside service will be held in St. Sebastian Cemetery on Monday, May 11, 2020, time to be announced.

