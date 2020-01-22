AUGUSTA -Timothy P. Dale, 73, of Augusta, died unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

Tim was born in Gardiner on Dec. 31, 1946, the son of Theodore and Leatrice Merrill Dale.

Tim graduated from Cony High School in 1965 and served in the United States Air Force as a fuel specialist from 1967 to 1971.

He was employed by Kirchner’s for a little over 30 years and later by Togus Veterans Administration Hospital, retiring in March 2019.

Tim enjoyed spending time each summer with his family at Popham Beach. He could often be found in the water with his daughters when they were little and most recently with his granddaughter.

Tim is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jeanne Thibodeau Dale; his daughter, Michelle Dale, daughter, Leslie Dale Hustus and son-in-law Brandon Hustus. Tim is also survived by his granddaughter, Grace Hustus and grandson, Walker Hustus, who were his pride and joy; and a sister, Karen MacMillan. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Jerry Thibodeau and his wife Dot, sister-in-law, Carol Racine and her husband Bob, and sister-in-law, Claudette Jordan and her husband Tony; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A committal service will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta, Maine.

It was Tim’s wishes to have a party, a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the Calumet Club from 1 to 4 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 82 Western Ave., Augusta, ME 04330.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to either the

Augusta Colonial Theater

P.O. Box 2103

Augusta, ME 04330

or

Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center

38 Gold Street

Waterville, ME 04901

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous