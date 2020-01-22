“Sexy Laundry,” by Michele Riml will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, 25, 30 and 31, at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1, and at 2 p.m. Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, at The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St. in Lewiston.

After many years of marriage, three kids, the addition of love handles and receding hairlines, Alice and Henry have hit a wall. Armed with a library copy of “Sex for Dummies,” they check into a fancy hotel to rekindle their romance.

Funny and touching, this comical and romantic romp will put a smile on your face, a lump in your throat and a new spring in your step.

Tickets cost $25 for adults, $20 for students with ID, $10 for youth 16-18. Group rates are available.

For more information, call 782-3200 or visit thepublictheatre.org.

