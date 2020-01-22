RICHMOND — A fire that destroyed a home Tuesday rekindled late Wednesday morning, sending Richmond crews on their third call in three days.

Richmond Fire Chief John Bellino said local crews received a report of a structure fire at 505 Langdon Road in Richmond at about 9:17 p.m. Tuesday. When he arrived on the scene, he said, the house was already destroyed. He said no one was injured in the blaze.

“It was completely engulfed,” he said. “The house was a total loss.”

Ike Peppard, an investigator at the State Fire Marshal’s Office, said his investigation was not yet complete, but the cause of the fire was undetermined, largely due to the “significant” amount of damage. He said the fire was not deemed suspicious at this time.

According to property tax commitments, the property at 505 Langdon Road is owned by Alton Sutherland.

Around noon Wednesday, the rubble remaining at the Langdon Road home rekindled, forcing crews to spray it with more water.

At 8:20 p.m. Monday, Richmond crews responded to a reported chimney fire at a home at 392 River Road. Bellino said the fire originated in a pipe coming from the woodstove and spread into the ceiling and walls. He said crews knocked it down quickly, but there was still some damage to the home.

Bellino said a family was in the house at the time of the fire, but no one was injured. The property at 392 River Road is owned by Raymond Barto, according to property tax documents.

Bellino said almost the entire department was on the Monday call, because a regular training exercise was taking place when the call was received.

