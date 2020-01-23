JACKMAN — Parker Desjardins scored 42 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had four assists to lead the Forest Hills boys basketball team to a 91-60 win over Greenville on Thursday.

Hunter Cuddy had 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Jeremiah Hale added 14 points for the Tigers (15-0).

Camden Harmon scored 11 points for the Lakers (6-7).

LISBON 59, MT. ABRAM 43: Nate Luce scored 15 points for the Roadrunners in a loss to the Greyhounds in a Mountain Valley Conference game in Lisbon.

Hunter Warren scored 12 points for Mt. Abram (9-6).

DJ Douglass led Lisbon (8-5) with 14 points.

MADISON 65, CARRABEC 49: Thomas Dean scored 19 points to lead the Bulldogs to an MVC win over the Cobras in Madison.

Cameron Cobb scored 16 points, while Vernon Worthen added 13 points for Madison (7-7).

Daniel Handley led Carrabec (2-14) with 14 points, while Robert Lindblom scored 11 points.

OAK HILL 46, DIRIGO 38: The Raiders roared out to a 15-5 start, then held off the Cougars in the fourth quarter in Wales to avenge a loss to Dirigo earlier in the season.

Gavin Rawstron led the Raiders (7-8) with 11 points, while Jackson Arbour chipped in with eight points. Charlie Houghton led the Cougars (4-11) with 19 points while Mateo Lapointe added 10 points.

WINTHROP 49, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 31: The Ramblers (14-1) dominated the second half to rally from a slow start and defeat the Falcons (6-8) in Rumford.

Cam Hachey led a balanced Winthrop scoring attack with 11 points while Jevin Smith and Ryan Baird added nine apiece. Cooper Davis led all scorers with 17 points for Mountain Valley.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

VALLEY 34, TEMPLE ACADEMY 15: Logan McDonald scored 14 points to lead the Cavaliers to a victory over the Bereans in an East/West game in Waterville.

Jillian Miller added eight points for Valley (7-7).

Hannah Hubbard led Temple (6-8).

