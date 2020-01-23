BOWDOINHAM — Despite a late start to the smelt season and recent uncertainty about the strength of the fish population, those in the ice fishing business say they’re feeling optimistic.
The health of the smelt population is still in question, as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration listed the small fish as a federal “species of concern” in 2004, the Associated Press reported earlier this week.
The Maine Department of Marine Resources has said the reasons for the decline aren’t well understood. Loss of habitat is one possibility. Other causes may be overharvesting and water quality.
Maine still offers important smelt fisheries for winter ice fishing on tidal rivers as well as spring dip-net fishing at spawning runs.
An annual recreational winter survey indicates catch rates increased over the past three winters. Reported smelt catches from the Kennebec, Eastern, Androscoggin and Damariscotta Rivers are above average, both in the size of fish and the number of fish, according to state fisheries scientist Michael Brown.
In an email to The Times Record, Brown attributed the rebound to improvements in access to habitat and spawning grounds by removing barriers and conservation efforts. Favorable environmental conditions during the fish’s spawning and incubation may also be a factor.
To prevent overfishing, the state now restricts daily catch limits, harvesting methods and times when fish can be harvested.
Jim McPherson, owner of Jim’s Camps in Bowdoinham, said ice fishermen are limited to a gallon of smelt a day per person. Unlike in past years, people may be able to hit their limit.
McPherson started seeing the smelt fish harvests declining 10 or 12 years ago. He said the fish have a four- or five-year lifecycle, so after a good run, he’s not surprised to see the fishing decline over the next two or three years. This year, he’s seen larger smelts.
“That tells me there’s a lot of females,” McPherson said.
That could mean more fish hatching in the spring.
“I’ve had some good seasons and I’ve had some really poor seasons, but I look forward to it every year,” he said.
It’s a tough business because it’s not predictable and often reliant on the weather, said Sharon James, who helps run James Eddy Smelt Camps on the Eastern River in Dresden.
The fishing seems to run in cycles and can vary widely year to year.
“It’s been slow getting going but I think we’ve finally got it made,” she said Wednesday. “The fishing has been good.
In fact, McPherson said the smelt fishing is probably the best he’s seen in four or five years.
“I think it’s a cycle and hopefully smelts are on a rebound,” he said.
Smelt fishing season ends March 15.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Things to Do
Skowhegan police chief: Come check out our ice disk this weekend
-
Local & State
State fire marshals say they can’t pinpoint ignition of deadly Farmington explosion
-
News
Auburn man charged with murder in Walmart shooting seeks release on bail
-
Editorials
View from Away: The jury is out on whether Republican senators will take their impeachment oath seriously
-
Nation & World
Climate activist Thunberg dismisses Treasury secretary’s mockery
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.