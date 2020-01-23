PALMYRA – Anna Isabel (Crocker) Hanscom, 95, passed away Jan. 17, 2020 at Sanfield Rehabilitation and Living Center in Hartland. She was born Feb. 19, 1924 in Lee, the daughter of Harry C. and Doris M. (Hanscom) Crocker.

She was educated in the schools of Lee and graduated from Lee Academy in 1942. On Oct. 23, 1943 she married Virgil E. Hanscom in Lincoln. She was employed at Embers Restaurant in Pittsfield, Shorettes Diner in Newport and as a cashier for 37 years at Bud’s Shop and Save in Newport. Anna was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Newport and enjoyed sewing, embroidery, hunting, and fishing with her sons when they were small after losing her husband, she was both mother and father.

Anna is survived by three daughters, Jean Savage of Benton, Paula Anderson and husband Terry of Palmyra, Karen Bubar of Newport, two sons, Steven Hanscom and wife Pat of Machiasport, Andrew Hanscom and wife Heidi of Palmyra; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Virgil Hanscom; son, James Hanscom, son-in-law, Edwin Savage and Karen Bubar’s partner, Donnie Greene.

Graveside service will be held in the spring at the convenience of family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous