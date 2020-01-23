WINSLOW – Annette L. Sproul, 77, passed away Jan. 21, 2020, after a long struggle with illness having her family by her side.

Annette was born on March 2, 1942 in Brewer, to Bruce and Jessie Fogg. She attended Hampden Academy, Hampden Maine and graduated salutatorian June, 1961. She married James E. Sproul Sr. on July 8 of that year.

Annette had several occupations, ranging from a daycare provider, payroll clerk for the Hathaway Shirt Company, driving school bus in Winslow, as well as several retail positions over the years.

Some of her favorite hobbies were crafting, cooking, reading, gardening, puzzles and collecting stuffed animals. She was a talented cake decorator and cross-stitcher but her true passion was her family. Whether it was volunteering as the Cub Scout leader, driving the band bus, attending sporting events, dance recitals, packing up and going to camp or planning a special birthday party, she always made her family feel more than special. She loved her friends and extended family and found true joy in “The Cousins” dinner group.

Annette is predeceased by her parents; and her most beloved brother, David Bruce Fogg. KIA, Quang Nam, Vietnam Feb. 6, 1970 P.F.C. US Marine Corps.

Annette is survived by her husband, James E. Sproul Sr.; along with son, James E. Sproul Jr. and his wife Doreen, daughter, Laurie Poisson and her husband Christopher, and son, Joseph and his wife Darlene. Annette had many grandchildren she showered with special gifts and cards; Lyndsay J. Clark, Amanda Dugal, Kymberlee Leighton, David Sproul, Carli Poisson, and Rachel Poisson.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 with a light reception to follow at Faith Evangelical Free Church, located at 250 Kennedy Memorial Drive, Waterville, with Pastor Brent Small officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com

