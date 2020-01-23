Carl W. Sevigny, 70, of Windsor, passed away Jan. 5, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born Feb. 3, 1949 in Augusta to Howard and Victoria Sevigny.

He served in the army. Carl had been a woodsman most of his life. He enjoyed going to the ocean and driving around site seeing. Carl enjoyed going to the truck pulls and the horse races. His children and grandkids meant the world to him. He was a great friend to many and would do anything to help someone. He was a very loving and giving man and will be deeply missed.

Carl was predeceased by both parents; his brother, Dale Sevigny and grandson Aaron White-Sevigny.

Survivors include his significant other of 20 years, Cindy Trask; son, Roy and wife Jennifer Sevigny, daughter Ginger Sevigny, all of Windsor; sister Gail Hall, brothers Phillip Sevigny and Bruce Sevigny; grandchildren, Santasia Sevigny, Ryan Sevigny, Ashley Dumas and Josh Duggan; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Jared and Alyson; several nieces and nephews. He was also like a father to Steve and Melissa Plourde and Karen Sheehan.

A celebration of life will be held Jan. 26 at 1 p.m. at the American Legion, 396 Eastern Avenue, Augusta. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Maine Veterans Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared at directcremationofmaine.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous