WINSLOW – Gerald “Gerry” Michaud Sr., 91, a true gentleman and scholar, wonderful husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at the Oak Grove Rehab Center in Waterville, from cardiac complications following a recent surgery. Gerry was born on June 23, 1928 to J. Alcide and Jennie Mae (Labbe) Michaud in Waterville.

He attended high school at and graduated from Coburn Classical Institute and was a 1951 graduate of Colby College. He also attended Franklin Technical Institute in Boston for advanced Physics and Math courses.

He married the love of his life, Dollena “Dolly” Bilodeau on April 9, 1950, and they were married just weeks short of 65 years when she died in March of 2015.

Gerry worked at his father’s car dealership briefly and then sold insurance for Allstate from 1953-1963. He then worked as assistant of operations planning and manager of customer services at Keyes Fibre Co. in Waterville and then for two years in the Hammond, Ind. office. He retired in 1990. He was quickly bored with retirement and worked for his son, Gerry Jr., owner of Big G’s Deli in Winslow, to deliver sandwiches at lunchtime. He worked for Big G’s for 21 years, retiring finally at 83.

Gerry was a Boy Scoutmaster for five years, helped to organize Troop #443 sponsored by St. John’s Parish in Winslow and was promoted to scout commissioner, establishing other new troops. In the late 1960s Gerry taught CCD at St. John’s parish to high school seniors. He was a member and chairman of the board of directors for three years at Keyes Fibre Federal Credit Union in Waterville. Gerry was also a member of the National Guard Reserves prior to his marriage.

In his free time, Gerry built a woodworking shop in his basement and created many lovely pieces of furniture for his friends and family. He was an avid reader and lifelong learner. Gerry was fluent in French and belonged to a few local French discussion groups and also spoke Spanish. He played bridge for over 70 years with dear friends the Cyr’s, Veilleux’s, and Vigue’s. Gerry was a runner for 25 years and loved fishing and hunting with his sons and family.

He is survived by his daughter Sarah Michaud and husband Dennis Perkins with whom he lived for the last six years, and three sons, Gerry Michaud Jr. and wife Ginger Lord, Peter and Catherine Michaud and Christopher Michaud and wife Kristal; his grandchildren, Seth Dearborn and wife Kari Christian, Joshua Michaud, Jenny Michaud, Heather Lewis and husband Chip, Madeline Michaud, John Peter Michaud, and Nathan Michaud and partner Magen; his grandstepchildren, Elly Perkins, Julia Martin and Will Perkins, and Jamey Lord; his great-grandchildren, Avery, Aidan, Ashton and Cash Lewis, Molly Michaud, Gwen and Anna Martin and Lenny Sousa. He is also survived by his brother, Roland Michaud and wife Ann of Winslow; several nieces, nephews; and special niece Terry Collier, her husband Russ and their family.

Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Oak Grove who were very kind and compassionate especially during his passing.

Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver Street, Waterville. Burial will be in the Spring at the Village Cemetery, Vassalboro. An online guestbook signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com

