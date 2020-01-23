PITTSFIELD – Gilman “Gil” R. Dubois of Pittsfield, died peacefully at the VA Maine Healthcare Systems at Togus on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Gil was born on Feb. 12, 1932 to Joseph H. Dubois and Diana (Bernier) Dubois in Daigle. He proudly enlisted into the United States Navy during the Korean War. Gil worked at a variety of jobs including the Maine DOT, owning a redemption center in Pittsfield and most recently operating his own lawn care and snow removal business proudly serving his customers. His friends and customers knew Gil to be thoughtful, kind and dependable. Gil was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Delores Guite of Georgia. He is survived by his sons, Jimmy and Ricky; his sisters, Yvette Veilleux of Waterville and Gilmay Markunas of Connecticut; as well as many nieces and nephews and loving family. The family would like to thank all those who supported him during his recent illness. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 238 Detroit Ave., Pittsfield, Maine. A gathering of family and friends will be held directly after the mass in the parish hall.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous