WATERVILLE – Louise A. (Douglass) Levesque, 77, a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend, passed away Jan. 15, 2020 at her home in Waterville. She was born July 2, 1942 in Farmington, the daughter of Harry Stevens and Margaret Corinne (Currie) Douglass.

She grew up in Eustis, then attended Good Will-Hinckley and progressed to Lawrence High School where she met the love of her life, Paul Levesque. On June 12, 1965, she married Paul at the Sacred Heart Church in Waterville and loved him unconditionally for the 47 years they were together on this earth.

As a teenager Louise was employed at Hillman’s Bakery in Fairfield; in the 1960s, Shoe Corporation of America in Norridgewock as a shoe sewing technician; then at the Waterville Osteopathic Hospital as a member of the kitchen staff; and in the late 1970s turned her attention to becoming a full time homemaker.

Louise loved babysitting and helping to raise her nephews, nieces and grandchildren. In her spare time she enjoyed knitting mittens and dish cloths, working on jigsaw puzzles, completing word search books, and playing Yahtzee, UNO and cribbage with her family. She was a wonderful cook with many special recipes and had a green thumb for houseplants and gardens. Her endless optimism, smile and spunky attitude will be missed by all who have known and loved her.

She is survived by son, Christopher Levesque of Waterville; three sisters, Marcia Dulac, Corrine Douglass, and Joanne Shaw; aunt, Mary Currie Stevens, three brothers-in-law, Peter Levesque, John Levesque (Jean Dolley), and James Levesque; four sisters-in-law, Kathy Sandy (Raymond Sandy), Joann Hopkins, Lillian Levesque, and Jane Levesque; son-in-law, Luke Moen; grandchildren, Veronica Levesque, Jonathon Levesque, Mark Moen, Jacob Moen, and Joshua Moen; and many wonderful nephews and nieces.

She was predeceased by husband, Paul Levesque; daughter, Tammi Moen; brother, Steven, two sisters, Linda and Barbara; parents, Harry and Margaret Douglass.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2020 at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 455 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Louise’s memory to

Good Will-Hinckley

16 Prescott Dr.,

Hinckley, ME 04944

