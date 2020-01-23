WEST GARDINER – Lynn Marie Sacobie was just 44 when she passed away in the loving hands of her husband of 16 years, Jonathan Yellowbear, and her son, Jacy, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at 1:01 p.m. at Maine Medical Center in Portland after a five-year fight for her life due to major health complications. Lynn was born on June 29, 1975, the daughter of Harry and Vickie (Morrow) Clark. Lynn grew up in Milbridge before moving to the Bangor area to finish her high school education, graduating in 1993 from Bangor High School. Lynn went to UMO and graduated with a degree in Sociology. After her graduation, Lynn worked in the social work field for 10 years. Lynn worked for several agencies such as ENOE, Catholic Charities, and ESM, Inc. in Augusta until her health started to decline. Lynn was a fiercely proud member of the Passamaquoddy Indian Nation. She also had a percentage of Micmac which she was equally proud of. Lynn was active in the education of school kids. She also participated with her husband at other living history and educational events and together they traveled to several tribal powwows every year until the traveling had to be cut way back due to her deteriorating health conditions. The last powwow that they were able to attend was the Attean Family Pow Wow at the Maine Wildlife Park in Gray. Lynn is survived by her husband Jonathan Yellowbear (Abenaki); her son Jacy Q. Martin; her in-laws who she became close with, Stephen, Daniel, Craft, Jessie Chartier; her father and mother Harry and Vickie Clark; her sister Kelley and brother David Clark; and nieces Devin, Catlyn and Adison. There will be a celebration of life service for Lynn in the spring when snow melt is over, time and date to be announced. Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website familyfirstfuneralhomes.comLynn was very passionate about the teaching of Native Histories, and of the Native Peoples of Maine and New England.Memorial donations may be made to: Odamogan Living History Museum c/o Jonathan D.Yellowbear 32 Liberty Dr West Gardiner, ME 04345

