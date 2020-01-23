VASSALBORO – Robert “Bob” Bullen passed away on Jan. 15, 2020 after a long battle with illness. He passed peacefully surrounded by family. Bob was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on April 30, 1940.

He served in the navy for three years and then began a career as a telephone repairman. He moved to Maine with his family in 1972 where he continued his career with the phone company. After retiring, he was a part time faculty member at KV Tech.

He is survived by his three sons, Robert, John, and Vincent, daughters-in-law, Jean and Mildred; grandsons, Dane, Jordan, and Myles; and his great-grandson, Jace.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Maine Medical in Augusta for their support and compassion throughout his illness.

According to Bob’s wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral services. A private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd. Skowhegan.

