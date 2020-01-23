AUGUSTA – Rose Noreen Kesaris, 108, of Augusta, passed away Jan. 19, 2020 at her home.

She was born February 17, 1911 in Lisbon, the daughter of Ludger and Yvonne (Roy) Mathurin.

She was educated in Lewiston public schools and at the Auburn School of Commerce. Rose married Lewis N. Kesaris in 1942 and with him, was co-founder and helper at the Kennebec Beverage Company of Hallowell and Augusta for many years.

Rose was a wonderful mother to her three children, John, Joanna and Paul. She was active in the PTA, Cub Scouts and Brownies. She was also active for many years at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lewiston, becoming president of the Ladies Society. Rose was a life member of the Queen Esther Chapter 10, Order of the Eastern Star. She contributed to many charities. She loved to cook and enjoyed playing bridge with her friends.

Rose will be greatly missed by her son and caregiver, John, son, Paul, family and friends.

Rose was predeceased by her husband, Lewis; sister, Bernice Carlo; and daughter, Joanna.

She is survived by her son, John of Augusta; son, Paul and his wife Carol and their sons, Lewis, Nicholas and his wife, Vanessa and Walter, of Alexandria, Va.

Rose’s family wishes to thank her many caregivers; her friend, Vicky Niles; her doctor, Dr. Gene Cheng and his staff; Linda Trexler and all at Renaissance Quality Home Care; all the caregivers from MaineGeneral Hospice and to the wonderful Jean Jennings.

Relatives and friends may visit from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. A funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lewiston, Saturday Jan. 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Fr. Jon Emanuelson. Spring burial will be at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Auburn.

Memorial donations may made to

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

155 Hogan Road

Lewiston, ME 04243-1344

