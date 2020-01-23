DETROIT – Virginia Adele White, 89, died peacefully at her daughter’s home on Jan 20, 2020, with her loving family by her side.

Virginia’s passing will leave a void for all of those who were fortunate to have known her. She greatly affected others by her mild spirit, nurturing, and loving-kindness. Virginia was born May 20, 1930, in Owls Head, the daughter of Charles and Madelyn Ware. Virginia married her husband, Carrol “Benny” White on August 14, 1948, and they began their family in North Vassalboro. They had three children, Carrol White III, Steven White, and Brenda White (Riggs).

Virginia was very quiet but yet very industrious and capable. She left home at the age of 16 and taught herself how to sew and cook. She made beautiful gowns for her daughter and shirts and pants for the boys. Through the years she worked hard to help provide for her family. Money was tight but Mom sold candy door to door for gas money. She churned her own butter, made her own ice cream and often baked bread and pastries. Through the years, she was employed at the Kennebec Bean Company, a car wash, and finally, for many years, she worked at Colby College up until her retirement.

One of Mom’s passions was teaching and encouraging her children to be successful. At the age of 5 and 7 the boys went to work for their uncle on the milk delivery truck. Mom made matching uniforms as milk delivery men. She also helped develop our love for sports. Not knowing how to ski herself, she bought Brenda skis and arranged for her to take lessons and go on a class skiing trip.

After the death of her husband in 2004 she left the farm and moved to Palmyra and then eventually to Detroit to live with her daughter, Brenda and her husband, John. There she continued to be an avid gardener, caring for so many beautiful flowers!

But what was most important to her was her relationship with the Creator, Jehovah. She was an avid reader and student of the Bible. Virginia was active in her faith as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses being baptized in 1977. She enjoyed sharing the truths she had learned from the Bible to others. She will be very much missed by her spiritual family, especially those in her congregation in Pittsfield.

The family would like to thank everyone that helped make Virginia’s last days comfortable, especially Northern Lights Hospice. A memorial service will be held on Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 582 North Main St., Pittsfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northern Lights Hospice or jw.org.

