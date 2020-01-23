Palaver Strings will presents On the Nature of Daylight at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Mechanics’ Hall Ballroom, 519 Congress St., in Portland.

On the Nature of Daylight explores the gradual return of light marked by the winter solstice. The program will include Winter from Vivaldi’s beloved Four Seasons, featuring acclaimed violin soloist Nicholas Kitchen.

Palaver Strings also will perform Max Richter’s On the Nature of Daylight, a musical meditation.

The band is a Maine-based musician-led string ensemble and nonprofit organization founded in 2014.

Now in its sixth season, Palaver has established itself as a forward-thinking ensemble whose mission is rooted in community and creative programming. Equally passionate about education, Palaver has recently launched the Palaver Music Center in Portland, Maine, making high-quality music education accessible to students of all backgrounds.

