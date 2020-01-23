A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night in the Penobscot County town of Orrington.
Dispatchers were notified at 5:38 p.m. about the accident on Route 15, Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy William R. Birch said in a news release.
“When deputies arrived on scene, the pedestrian was deceased,” Birch said.
The road was closed until an investigation could be completed. The name of the victim has not been released.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Things to Do
Skowhegan police chief: Come check out our ice disk this weekend
-
Local & State
State fire marshals say they can’t pinpoint ignition of deadly Farmington explosion
-
News
Auburn man charged with murder in Walmart shooting seeks release on bail
-
Editorials
View from Away: The jury is out on whether Republican senators will take their impeachment oath seriously
-
Nation & World
Climate activist Thunberg dismisses Treasury secretary’s mockery