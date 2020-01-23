River Arts in Damariscotta invites artists to submit artwork for the juror’s selection for the upcoming show, “Artist’s Choice.”

Winslow Myers will be the juror for this open show. Work can be dropped off before 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the gallery at 241 U.S. Route 1 (north) in Damariscotta, according to a news release from River Arts.

Myers is an artist and educator known for his portraits as well his large paintings. Natural and industrial forms inspire him to work both with abstraction and representation at the same time. His recent, large scale, diptych series combine contrasting subjects in compelling visual statements.

With degrees from Princeton, Boston University and a Masters of Fine Art from Queens College, Myers has taught painting, drawing and art history in a number of schools and colleges including the Rhode Island School of Design.

Artists can choose works that best represent their individual style and preference for this show that includes all mediums including but not limited to painting, drawing, sculpture, fabric, photography, printmaking and ceramic works. With this open themed show, artists may choose subject matter from representational to abstract to present to the juror. All works must be gallery ready and wired for hanging.

Artists can submit up to three works for the juror. The entry fee per artist is $15 for River Arts’ members and $25 for nonmembers.

All works must be for sale and River Arts retains 35% commission on sold artwork. Notification of accepted works will be emailed to all submitting artists by Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The opening reception is set for 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. This show runs until March 7.

Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information, call River Arts at 563-1507, visit riverartsme.org and visit its Facebook page.

