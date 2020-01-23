The UMF Emery Community Arts Center will present “VOYAGER: Migrational Narratives,” an exhibition of more than a dozen artists and authors — all of whom have experienced migration firsthand. The exhibit will be on view from Jan. 30 to March 6.

An interactive opening reception is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, and will feature a performance by visual artist Arturo Herrera.

Additionally, documentary filmmaker Daniel Quintanilla and collaborators Shuab Mahat and Hilowle Aden will present their pop-up virtual reality experience, “A Shared Space: Lewiston.” Viewers will have the opportunity to put on an Oculus Rift and experience the stories of two immigrant fathers raising their families in Lewiston.

The exhibition and opening reception are free and open to the public. Faculty, student clubs, local schools and community groups may contact Ann Bartges, [email protected], about holding class sessions, workshops and other events in the exhibition space.

Interweaving performance, photography, painting, video, sculpture, textiles, poetry and prose, this group exhibition explores themes of home, distance, craving, belonging, dreaming and more. As the title implies, VOYAGER honors the narratives of people moving places.

For more information, contact April Mulherin at 778-7081 or [email protected].

